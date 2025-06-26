ED impounds 2 vehicles, freezes 40 bank accounts of Dharamsala Assistant Drug Controller, kin during raids

The ED has impounded two vehicles worth approximately Rs 32 lakh, frozen more than 40 bank accounts/FDRs and three lockers belonging to Assistant Drug Controller (ADC) in Dharamsala Nishant Sareen and his family members.

Additionally, the anti-money laundering agency also found more than 60 unaccounted liquor bottles at his residence at Omaxe Cassia, New Chandigarh, during raids conducted at seven residential and commercial premises and government offices located in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, linked to Sareen and his associates.

The raids were conducted on June 22 and 23 in a case related to misuse of official position for personal benefits and corruption and bribery reportedly by Sareen while being posted as Assistant Drug Controller in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Investigation under the PMLA was initiated by the ED based on an FIR registered by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Himachal Pradesh Police under Section 11 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against Nishant Sareen, then Assistant Drug Controller (ADC), Baddi.

Subsequently, he was arrested by SV&ACB, Himachal Pradesh Police, and was charge-sheeted along with his associate Komal Khanna.

After release on bail, Nishant Sareen was posted as ADC, Dharamsala in September 2024.

One more FIR was registered against Nishant Sareen and others by Haryana Police in the year 2022 in a case related to alleged forgery of partnership deed of Zhenia Pharmaceuticals, Panchkula, increasing Komal Khanna’s share from 50 per cent to 95 per cent and threat and intimidation made by Sareen and Komal, indicating misuse of official position of Nishant Sareen yet again.

During the ED search action, documents like drug licences, show-cause notices, clearances issued to pharmaceutical companies, property-related documents and digital devices, including mobile phones/laptop/pen drives were also seized.

Further, complaints of alleged extortion by Nishant Sareen in his present role as ADC, Dharamsala, and interconnected financial transactions between family members of Nishant Sareen and pharmaceutical companies are also under investigation by agencies, sources informed.