Himachal takes big leap, finishes fifth in national education survey

Himachal has jumped 16 spots to finish overall fifth in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) conducted by the Union Ministry of Education in December last year.

The state had finished a lowly 21st in the last National Achievement Survey conducted in 2021.

“It’s a huge achievement for the state, and the vindication of the measures we have taken to raise the level of education in the state,” said Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

In the NAS exam, students of three classes – Class III, Class VI and Class IX – were tested. The Grade III students have been ranked second in the country, while the students of Class VI and Class IX have secured the fourth rank in the survey. Overall, the state has been ranked fifth.

Samagra Shiksha Project Director Rajesh Sharma attributed the success to several initiatives taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Secretary Education Rakesh Kanwar.

“The result is a direct outcome of the consistent and reform-driven policies of the state government. The achievement reinforces the state’s growing status as a model for quality education in the country,” said Sharma.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, the government took several initiatives to bring about a qualitative change in education.

It includes taking tough decisions like closing down or merging nearly 1,800 schools, rationalisation of teachers, fast tracking the recruitment process for vacant posts, etc.

The other measures taken to raise the standard of education include international exposure visits for teachers and students.

“We had to take several tough decisions to ensure our children get the best possible education. I am glad that our efforts have paid off so handsomely.

The result will encourage everyone to improve further,” said the Education Minister.