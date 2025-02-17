ED raids BJP leader’s premises, seizes Rs 2 crore in cash and jewellery

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized unexplained cash of Rs 40.62 lakh and jewellery worth Rs 1.61 crore during raids conducted at multiple locations, including the residence and business establishments of BJP leader Niti Sen Bhatia and his son in Panipat and Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh).

The ED raids were carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with a case involving Raees Ahmed Bhat and others, who are allegedly involved in the unauthorised sale and diversion of a codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS), Cocrex, and associated illicit monetary gains.

The investigation revealed that Vidit Healthcare, owned by Neeraj Bhatia, manufactured CBCS, which was then procured and diverted by shell companies, including M/s SS Industries, NK Pharmaceuticals, and Kansal Pharmaceuticals.

During the searches, ED seized unexplained cash, jewellery, and various documentary and digital evidence. Two accused persons, Garv Bhambhari and Mamta Kansal, who were absconding in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case, were also traced during the search operations.

Niti Sen Bhatia is a close relative of former Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia, who was also present during the ED raid at his residence.

Notably, BJP leader Niti Sen Bhatia’s elder son, Navin Bhatia, had applied for the mayoral ticket in the upcoming Panipat civic body elections but was dropped from the list after the ED raid.

His younger son, Neeraj Bhatia, was arrested by NCB in August last year under the NDPS Act but has since been released on bail by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.