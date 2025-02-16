Cabinet okays 60-day special maternity leave in case of stillbirth, newborn’s death

The Himachal Government has decided to grant 60-day special maternity leave to its women employees in the event of stillbirth or the death of a newborn.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today.

In another important decision, the Cabinet approved the declaration of the pending results of the exams for 699 posts of six codes, excluding the ones in which police cases were pending.

These posts included those of market supervisor, fireman, drawing master and clerk in the state Secretariat, lineman and steno-typist.

The Cabinet gave consent to allowing allopathic doctors to draw full salary during study leave in India or abroad.

It decided to categorise all 135 existing police stations in the state into six categories based on population, area, major crimes, traffic, inter-state borders and the flow of tourists.

It decided that the staff posting in police stations would be revised on the basis of their categories to strengthen field offices and ensure better services to people.

The Cabinet gave nod to the upgrade of the Sanjauli police chowki to a police station along with 20 posts.

It decided to open a new fire post at Nerwa in Shimla district along with 17 posts and approved the auction-cum-tender process for collecting entry tax for 2025-26, with an expected additional revenue of Rs 11.56 crore.

The Cabinet decided to introduce FASTag at all entry barriers in a phased manner. In the first phase, FASTag would be introduced at the toll barriers at Garamaura (Bilaspur), Parwanoo (Main) and Tiara bypass (Solan), Govindghat (Sirmaur), Kandwal (Nurpur), Mehatpur (Una) and Baddi (Solan).

The Cabinet approved the opening of a primary health centre (PHC) at Basheel in Solan district, new Jal Shakti Department divisions in Kangra and Jagatkhana in the Naina Devi Assembly constituency of Bilaspur and a sub tehsil at Loharghat in Solan district.

It gave approval for the upgrade of 16 sanctioned posts of Assistant Professor to Associate Professor in various departments of HP Government Dental College, Shimla.

It gave nod to starting B.Tech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science) and B.Tech (Computer Science) courses at Rajiv Gandhi Government Engineering College at Nagrota Bagwan in Kangra.

It also approved the introduction of B.Tech (Civil Engineering) at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Institute of Engineering and Technology, Pragatinagar in Shimla, and a new diploma course of Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) at Government Polytechnic College at Sundernagar in Mandi district.

The Cabinet gave approval for the establishment of a Department of Nuclear Medicine at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital at Nerchowk in Mandi district.

It also gave nod to the creation and filling of posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, Senior Resident Doctor, Nuclear Medicine Technologist and Radiation Safety Officer in the hospital.

The Cabinet decided to fill the post of Assistant Professor in the Department of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion under the Department of Pathology at Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College at Nahan in Sirmaur district.