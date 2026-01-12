Elderly woman killed, 5 injured in Mandi bus mishap

A 75-year-old woman was killed and five others injured in a road accident in the Pangna region of Mandi district.

Reports say that a private bus operated by Chetan Coach on the Charkhari–Karsog route was stationary early in the morning when the driver started the engine to warm it up.

The driver then stepped out, leaving five passengers, including a child and an elderly woman, inside. Allegedly, due to engine vibrations, the bus began moving backward uncontrollably, eventually veering off the road and rolling toward a steep slope.