Bir-Billing Paragliding: Pilot, tourist rescued after losing route

A local pilot and a tourist had a narrow escape after losing their route during a tandem paragliding flight in Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh. The duo, pilot Ajay Thakur and tourist Yogesh, took off from Billing yesterday but failed to land at the designated site in Chogan due to bad weather and poor thermals.

Fortunately, the experienced pilot managed to land safely at an alternate location near Thathi village in Baijnath subdivision, at an altitude of 7,000 ft. The stranded pair used their mobile phones to contact volunteers from Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), who launched a successful rescue operation last evening.

Official sources praised the pilot’s expertise, citing his familiarity with the challenging Dhauladhar terrain. “A major mishap was averted thanks to the pilot’s experience,” they said.

However, local travel agents and hotel owners expressed concerns about the lack of proper safety measures in place for paragliding activities in Bir Billing. “The state government has failed to ensure adequate safety protocols, making paragliding a risky affair,” they said.