GRP station will be opened for the security of railway line

Shimla: Government Railway Police (GRP) station will be set up in the coming time in view of security of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Berry broad gauge railway line of strategic importance.

Soon a suitable place will be selected for this. The special thing is that along with Himachal Police, the wing of Railway Police will also work in GRP.

Some time ago, the Director General of Police has discussed with the Superintendent of Police Bilaspur in this context and orders have been issued to send the proposal to the Superintendent of Police.

The track will be monitored through CCTV cameras around the clock for the security of the railway line. A 63.1-kilometer-long railway track will be built from Bhanupalli to Barmana in Bilaspur, for which the process is on.

A 52-kilometer railway track is being constructed till Bilaspur. After the completion of the land acquisition process, further planning will be done. Work on the plan for the construction of ballastless railway track is going on.

The track work is going on along the border with Punjab. In such a situation, after all this process, the police department will start an exercise to open GRP, for which a suitable site will be selected.

Police is studying the model of Maharashtra and Punjab to open GRP. Soon a team of police department will prepare a report after surveying the entire railway track and on the basis of this report the next action plan will be finalised. Separate wings of Himachal and Railway Police will work in the police station.

The SHO of the police wing will also be different. According to the rules set by the Railways, the police will work and from the point of view of security, the track will be monitored round-the-clock through hi-tech CCTV cameras, so that possible incidents and accidents on the railway track can be avoided.

Superintendent of Police Bilaspur Dr. Karthikeyan Gokulchandran told that Government Railway Police (GRP) station will be opened on the railway line. Instructions have been given to prepare the proposal for this. (hdm)

Strong arrangements for the security of railways

Superintendent of Police Bilaspur Dr. Karthikeyan Gokulchandran told that instructions have been issued by the DGP to prepare the proposal, on the basis of which a team will be formed and the proposal will be prepared in the coming time.

He told that there will be a Government Railway Police Station, in which two separate wings of Himachal Police and Railway Police will function.

All concrete arrangements will be made regarding the security of the railways. Model study of Maharashtra and Punjab is being done for GRP.