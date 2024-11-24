Snow in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti

Higher reaches of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh received intermittent snowfall on Saturday, breaking eight weeks of dry spell and intensifying the cold wave conditions in the adjoining areas.

Snow in Solang, Mari, Gulaba and Rohtang in Kullu districts and Lahaul and Spiti’s Koksar and Sissu brought cheers to farmers, horticulturists and hoteliers as the dry spell had affected the winter crops and hit the tourism industry.

Sharing videos of fresh snowfall at Atal Tunnel and other areas, the Lahaul and Spiti police have advised the commuters to avoid unnecessary journeys and to stay cautious while driving in snow.

They have also advised commuters to stock their vehicles with necessary items like woolen clothes, food, water and first aid kits and keep emergency numbers with them.

After snow in higher hills, Manali recorded a maximum temperature at 13.4 degree Celsius, a drop of 2.5 degrees in the past 24 hours.

Tabo in tribal Lahaul and Spiti was coldest at night, recording a minimum temperature at minus 8.3 degree Celsius.

The post monsoon rain deficit from October 1 to November 23 stayed at 98 per cent as the region received 0.7 mm average rains compared to normal rainfall of 38.4 mm.

Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur and Solan districts received 100 per cent deficit rains while the shortfall was 99 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Shimla districts and 96 and 90 percent in Kangra and Mandi districts.

The local MeT station has predicted dry weather in lower, mid and higher hills from November 24 to 29 and occurrence of thick fog in the reservoir area of Bhakra in Bilaspur and Balh valley in Mandi during morning hours on November 26 and 27. PTI