Engineers embrace disciplined lifestyle through spiritual learning

A batch of 49 Junior Engineers from Uttarakhand Jal Vidyut Nigam is currently undergoing a transformative five-day residential training programme, which is aimed at cultivating a disciplined and health-conscious lifestyle.

The programme is being held at Antarnirman Complex of Yog Manav Vikas Trust (YMVT), Banikhet, in Chamba.

YMVT chairperson Kiran Dodeja said the group included 12 young women, with all participants under the age of 30.

Having completed their technical induction training, the engineers focused on understanding the holistic aspects of health, wellness and personal discipline.

The programme covers both theoretical and practical components. The participants are being introduced to human anatomy, mental and intellectual functioning, and the integration of daily activities as a form of healing rather than stress-inducing routines.

The training emphasises the science behind a healthy lifestyle, encouraging the engineers to reframe daily chores as therapeutic acts.

Each day begins in the ‘brahma muhurat’ with yoga, asana and pranayama sessions, followed by meditation in the largest dome in Himachal Pradesh.

Lectures and activities focus on lifestyle diseases and their prevention, the benefits of Ayurvedic living, the importance of pranas (life energies) and maintaining digestive health through mindful eating.

Only ‘satvik’ food is served during the programme, and packaged items, sugary drinks and processed foods are strictly avoided.

Dodeja said stress management techniques, purification of ‘nadis’ (energy channels), cardiovascular exercises and daily aerobic walks were also part of the rigorous schedule. The training programme also included visits to the tourist and religious places.

The engineers expressed immense satisfaction and a renewed sense of purpose after participating in the crash course.

They also pledged to adopt these lifestyle practices in their daily lives, with the aim of enhancing personal well-being and contributing more effectively to their organisation and the nation.