Expressing concern over drug-related deaths, Governor flags off campaign

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today expressed concern over alarming reports of drug-related deaths in the state, necessitating the need for collective action against drug abuse.

Shukla today flagged off an anti-drug awareness rally from Rohru in Shimla district which witnessed enthusiastic participation from thousands of school students, members of Mahila Mandals and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the awareness demonstrated by the students is truly inspirational and called upon all citizens to adopt this as their own mission. “This campaign is not political, it is a pledge to save Himachal,” he said.

He stated that the initiative is inspired by the Prime Minister and acknowledged the state government and legislators for passing strict anti-drug legislation in the Vidhan Sabha.

“I do not want the youth of our state to fall prey to addiction. That is why I am here– not for politics, but to protect our future,” he asserted.

Shukla highlighted that Himachal Pradesh is not only known for its scenic beauty but also for its sacred traditions, cultural values and spiritual heritage. He emphasised that there should be no place for drug abuse in such a land and our youth must choose knowledge over narcotics and culture over addiction.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the state is benefiting from the Governor’s vast political experience and his proactive efforts to spread awareness on critical social issues.

He pointed out that the upper regions of Shimla are agriculturally rich, particularly in horticulture, which can only thrive if the youth remain drug-free.

“It is our collective responsibility to protect them,” he added.

Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta expressed gratitude that Rohru was chosen as the starting point of this significant campaign.

He assured the gathering of his full support in taking the Governor’s message across the entire constituency and pledged to organise more such events in the future.

Marching through the Rohru market up to Government College, Seema, the students carried banners and posters, spreading messages against drug abuse.

The rally culminated in a public programme at the college grounds, where the Governor was joined by Education Minister Rohit Thakur and MLA Mohan Lal Brakta.