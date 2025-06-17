Himachal Govt bringing radical changes in education, health sectors: Sukhvinder Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 25.79 crore in Una Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the new academic block building constructed at a cost of Rs 8.79 crore in Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Una, another academic block at a cost of Rs 12 crore in Government Degree College, Una, and laid the foundation stone of a girls hostel to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore on the college campus.

Addressing a public meeting at government college Una, the CM said that the state government is bringing about radical changes in the education and health sectors.

He said that separate directorates of school and college education have been created to bring about a qualitative change in the system and boost the competitive spirit among the students.

He announced that from the next academic session, government senior secondary school for boys in Una city will be made co-educational and CBSE curriculum will be introduced here so that children can get the good quality competitive education.

The Chief Minister said that 500 specialist teachers are being recruited to make children proficient in English language in government schools and 600 Junior Basic Teachers will also be recruited to cater to the primary education in schools.

He charged that the previous BJP government had announced 600 new educational institutions in the state at the fag end of their tenure, without creating any infrastructure or catering to additional teachers.

Sukhu said the present Congress government is rationalising these institutions so that the education system can be made practical and strong.

He said that the state government is opening Rajiv Gandhi Government Model Day-Boarding Schools in every Assembly constituency for which a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for the current financial year.

The CM said the state government was working with commitment towards revolutionary reforms in the health sector.

He informed that a sum of Rs 1,350 crores is being spent on strengthening medical technology in the state so that people can get world-class treatment facilities. He said that all medical colleges, including IGMC Shimla, Tanda medical college and Nerchowk medical college, are being equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and machines older than 20 years are being replaced in a phased manner.

The Chief Minister said that in recent years, an increase in the number of cancer patients in Himachal Pradesh has been recorded in proportion to the population.

He said in a detailed scientific study conducted on this subject, it came to light that the quality of drinking water is also an important factor in this.

With this view, the state government has started the Chief Minister Swachh Jal Yojana, under which a budget provision of Rs 200 crore has been made, he said, adding that the aim is to provide clean and pure drinking water to every citizen through this scheme.

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to strictly deaingl with the drug and mining mafia.