Fire at Nauni university’s canteen causes extensive damage

A canteen located near the campus of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, caught fire last night, causing a loss of Rs 5 lakh.

The fire spread within no time due to the presence of inflammable material like fuel inside and it gutted the entire canteen comprising ration, utensils, racks, cupboards, etc. No person was injured in the fire.

“The fire staff was informed around 10.20 pm last night. A four-member crew doused the fire by utilising one water tender after several hours of meticulously fighting the flames,” informed Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Guards.

The canteen was being run by one Uday Thakur. Though the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, short-circuit was assessed as the preliminary reason.