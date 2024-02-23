Iceberg fell from the hill near Jobrang village, danger increases in high-altitude areas

Shimla: While there was heavy snowfall and rain for four days in the upper areas of the state, the weather has started clearing in the state from Thursday. Besides, there is now a danger of avalanche falling in high-altitude areas.

If we talk about Lahaul Valley, an iceberg came down from the hill of Jobrang village on Thursday morning. The fortunate thing was that this iceberg fell towards another area of the village, due to which there was no damage of any kind.

A warning has also been issued regarding snowfall in various high-altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh. In such a situation, after the weather clears, people will have to face problems like falling icebergs.

Last Wednesday itself, the Defense Geo-Informatics Research Establishment of the Government of India issued an avalanche warning in five districts of Himachal Pradesh, which included areas at a height of 2700 meters in Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Are.

The district administration has also issued an advisory in this regard and the common people have also been requested not to go to high altitude areas at all.

If we talk about district Kullu, now the work of restoration of road from Solangnala to Atal Tunnel has also been started by BRO employees. At the same time, tourists are also being sent ahead of Nehru Kund, so that they can have fun amidst snowfall at the tourist places of Manali.

Apart from this, Aut-Banjar-Sainj Highway 3 is also blocked for all types of vehicles. Apart from this, four roads in Banjar, four in Kullu, 13 in Manali and two in outer Saraj Ani-Nirmand are also closed.

Due to the closure of roads, people are forced to travel miles on foot in the extreme cold. DC Kullu Torul S Ravish said that an advisory has been issued in district Kullu regarding the falling of icebergs and the work of restoring the closed roads has also been started.

Apart from this, the problems in areas where there is electricity problem are also being resolved, so that people do not have to face problems.