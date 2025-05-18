Firm stance: Chamba temple trust sends notices to 45 shopkeepers

The Lakshminath Temple Trust in Chamba has issued notices to 45 shopkeepers operating under its jurisdiction, instructing them to sign new rent agreements for revised rent of the temple properties.

The move is part of the committee’s efforts to boost temple revenue and enforce accountability.

The failure to comply with the updated agreement terms will result in eviction proceedings and the shops will be vacated by the committee.

Additionally, the revised policy includes a provision for a 10% annual increase in rent, ensuring a steady enhancement in the temple’s income.

The Trust owns 54 properties, mainly shops, in areas such as Dogra Bazaar, Kasakra, Saho and Mehla. Temple committee had rented out these properties to generate revenue.

Most of the shopkeepers have been paying a meagre rent amount per month fixed several years back while many are not paying even the minimal rent regularly. In some cases, the rent is a nominal Rs 5 to Rs 150.

The Lakshminarayan Temple Trust was established in the year 2015. Prior to this, all properties of the temple were managed by the temple committee.

After the transfer of the ownership of the properties to the trust, it was found that since the shops were initially allotted, neither had the rent ever been increased nor had any assessment of these shops been carried out.

Subsequently, an assessment of the properties was done in 2018-19 on the basis of which the rates were revised with a provision of 10% annual increase in the rent.

However, about nine shopkeepers paid the revised rents while other continued to pay old rent. The trust repeatedly warned the tenants to pay rent as per the revised rates. Following these warnings, a few shopkeepers have started paying a reasonable rent, but others have continued to ignore the directives.

The temple committee’s decisive stance to act tough against the defaults comes amid the reports of unauthorized subletting and continued non-payment of fair rent.

It had come to the notice of the temple committee that several shopkeepers who had leased the shops from the Trust have reportedly sublet them without prior permission, in violation of the committee’s regulations.

Chamba Tehsildar and Temple Officer Dikshit Rana said the temple committee had asked the tenants multiple times to comply with the new rental rates, but most have failed to do so

It was also learnt that to maximise their profits, some shopkeepers have sublet their shops to third parties without notifying or obtaining consent from the committee, prompting concerns over both revenue loss and regulatory violations.

“We are investigating the cases of unauthorised subletting. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty in accordance with the rules,” he said.

It is noteworthy that the Trust also owns properties in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh, which includes a school, a commercial complex and a guesthouse. Trust officials are communicating with authorities in Banaras to ensure proper management of these assets.