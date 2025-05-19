Two kids among three drown in Neugal river

In a tragic incident a man identified as Parakash Chand (68) drowned along with his two grandsons in Neugal river near Thural, 40 km from here, on Sunday evening.

Parakash Chand tried to save his grandchildren Arush (8) and Taru (6). However, all three drowned in the river.

As per information, Parakash Chand, along with his two grandsons, had gone to Neugal river for washing clothes on Sunday evening.

His grandsons started playing near river and all of sudden both went into deep water and started drowning.

When Parakash Chand saw his grandsons drowning, he immediately jumped into the river to save them, but as the water current was strong he and all drowned in the river.

A few villagers tried to save Parakash Chand and his grandsons, but failed to do so. A police team from Thural reached the spot and recovered bodies of deceased from the river.

Vipin Singh Parmar, former Speaker and Sulaha MLA, expressed shock over the tragedy and conveyed his sympathies to the family of the deceased. — OC