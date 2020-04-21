HP govt takes back ailing 63-year-old stuck in Panchkula

Three days after The Indian Express reported how a 63-year-old who was dependent on oxygen was stuck in one room in his daughter’s PG room in Sector 11, Panchkula, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday took back Sood and dropped him home at Jubbal safely.

The Haryana government too arranged Sood’s medicines and other essentials for the journey. On Sunday night, the Himachal government had issued the movement pass.

An ambulance was arranged by the government that picked up Sood and his wife and daughter at 10.30 on Monday and dropped them at Jubbal, a place that is at a distance of 100 kilometres from Shimla.

The Indian Express had reported how Sood whose lungs are just 27 per cent functioning and has other serious ailments had come with his wife to attend his daughter’s engagement but got stranded in one room due to the lockdown.

With an obsolete oxygen machine, the 63-year-old found it difficult to breathe and would even spend sleepless nights on a verandah attached to the room as the obsolete oxygen machine emitted a lot of heat, thereby suffocating the room.

After the story, a resident gave his new oxygen machine to Sood which does not emit heat.

Until the Himachal government completed the formalities of movement and medical procedure, the Haryana government too arranged ration and all other essentials required by Sood.

“We did not face any problem during the entire journey and everything was smooth. We thank everyone for their support and for saving my father,” Raashi, Sood’s daughter, said.

Source : The Indian Express

