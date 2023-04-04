Manali-Leh Road Closed at South Portal due to Snowfall, Weather will be Clear in the State From this Day

In Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh, the weather remained bad for the second consecutive day. At the same time, light clouds are also present in the capital Shimla along with sunshine.

The Manali-Leh route is closed near the South Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang due to snowfall last night. In such a situation, the movement of all types of vehicles on the Manali-Leh route is closed.

Cars are skidding on the ice. In such a situation, the drivers have been advised not to take risks.

There was snowfall on Monday night in Dhundhi and South Portal of Atal Tunnel. Fresh snowfall overnight has turned the peaks of Kullu district white. At the same time, the bus service between Manali and Keylong has also been disrupted.

In view of the weather, HRTC has instructed the driver-operators to take precautions regarding the safety of the bus and the passengers.

Assistant Commissioner Kullu Shashi Pal Negi told that tourists and common people should move keeping in view the weather and should not move towards sensitive areas.

Highway-305 also Disrupted

At the same time, the Aut-Banjar-Sainj Highway-305 passing through Jalori Pass is also obstructed. A private bus and five HRTC buses are stuck in Ani since four days.

Due to inclement weather, landslides and landslides continued on Kullu-Manali, Bhuntar-Manikaran, Kullu-Bhekhali and Kullu-Lagaveli and Pej roads on Monday.

About 16 bus routes were affected in the district. Along with the closure of the Jalori Pass, the buses could not go further due to the blockage of roads due to rain in other areas of the district.

Weather Likely to Improve from April 5

The Meteorological Center Shimla has expressed the possibility of rain in many parts of the state even today.

Whereas, there may be snowfall on the peaks. There is a possibility of improvement in the weather in the state from Wednesday, April 5.

Except for the possibility of rain and snowfall at one or two places, the weather is forecast to be clear in others. The weather is likely to remain clear in the entire state from April 7.

Minimum Temperature

Shimla minimum temperature 7.8, Sundernagar 8.8, Bhuntar 7.3, Kalpa 0.5, Dharamshala 10.4, Una 11.7, Nahan 13.1, Keylong minus 0.7, Palampur 10.0, Solan 9.6, Manali 3.0, Kangra 11.7, Mandi 9.6, Bilaspur 13.0, Hamirpur 11.2, Chamba 11.2, Dalhousie 5.2, Jubbarhatti 9.8, Kufri 5.3 Kukumseri 1.1, Narkanda 1.8, Reckong Peo 3.9, Seubagh 5.0, Barthin 11.5, Paonta Sahib 16.0 and Sarahan recorded 5.5 degree Celsius.