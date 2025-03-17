Flash floods damage trout farms

Heavy rain and flash floods in Pahnala valley, Kullu district, have caused severe damage to trout farms, leaving farmers struggling with significant financial losses.

The natural disaster destroyed fish tanks, washed away thousands of trout and dealt a devastating blow to the livelihoods of the region’s fish farmers.

Despite their best efforts, the floodwaters overpowered their farms, leading to catastrophic losses.

Shakti Singh, president of the Trout Farmers Association Kullu, voiced his concerns over the destruction and its impact on the Valley’s economy.

“We have submitted a report detailing the damage and financial losses to both the Fisheries and Revenue Department.

However, we are still hoping for relief from the government side. Our biggest concern is not only the immediate financial losses but also the lack of government support in this crisis,” Singh said.

Trout farming in Kullu is not just a business but an integral part of the Valley’s identity and economy. Introduced from Norway, trout is a prized delicacy among tourists and dignitaries.

It thrives in clean, cold water streams, making habitat monitoring crucial for its survival. However, unpredictable weather patterns and frequent floods are making it increasingly difficult for farmers to sustain their farms.

Singh stressed trout farming’s economic significance, especially in the state’s tourism industry. “With tourism at an all-time high, demand for trout has surged, making it a major source of income for the state.

But without proper government support, the Valley may no longer be able to sustain its reputation as a hub for trout farming,” he warned.

Challenges for trout farmers in Himachal Pradesh are not new. Over the past two years, they have suffered losses exceeding Rs11 crore, primarily due to extreme weather conditions.

Despite this, they have not received any compensation or financial assistance from the government. Questioning the state’s disaster relief fund, Singh asked, “Where is the disaster relief fund going and does trout farming have any share in this?”

Many farmers have been forced to take loans to keep their businesses afloat, but with no response from the authorities, they are losing hope.

“If the situation does not improve, farmers may have no choice but to abandon trout farming altogether,” Singh added, emphasising the severity of their plight.

The lack of government intervention has left farmers feeling neglected, despite their contributions to Himachal Pradesh’s economy and cultural heritage.

“If the government fails to act, the Valley’s famous trout industry could face extinction, leading to a significant economic and cultural loss for the region,” Singh remarked.

In a strong criticism of the state’s Fisheries Department, Singh accused it of competing with local farmers by producing large quantities of trout and selling directly to consumers. “Despite suffering enormous financial losses, we have not received a single penny in financial relief from the state government.

The Fisheries Department is more focused on its own production, while the real stakeholders—the farmers—are left to fend for themselves,” he stated.

Singh and other affected farmers have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take immediate action and provide relief to the devastated trout farmers in Kullu district.

“We urge the Chief Minister to look into this matter and take immediate steps to provide relief to the affected farmers. Without help, the future of trout farming in Kullu district is at serious risk,” he concluded.

As the situation remains grim, trout farmers in Kullu await a response from the state government, hoping their contributions to Himachal Pradesh’s economy and tourism industry will not go unnoticed.