Devastation in Himachal: Cloudburst in Kullu’s Gadsa Valley

Shimla: In Kullu, amber has once again wreaked havoc. There has been a lot of damage due to the cloudburst in Panchnala of Gadsa Valley at around 4 am on Tuesday morning. Due to the flood in the drain, two patwar circles of the area have been damaged.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu Ashutosh Garg said that 5 houses were completely damaged and 15 houses were partially damaged due to the cloudburst.

Apart from this, the Bhuntar-Gadsa Maniyar road has also been damaged at many places. Due to cloudburst, huge damage has been caused to private and government land.

Two bridges have been washed away due to cloudburst, while some cattle are also reported to have been washed away. He said that Patwari has reached the spot and Naib Tehsildar Bhuntar has left for the spot.