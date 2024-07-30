Flashflood hits Tosh Nullah in Himachal Pradesh’s Manikaran valley; local admn helps prevent major disaster in Kasol

In the early hours on Tuesday, a flash flood swept through Tosh Nullah in the Manikaran Valley of Kullu district, causing significant damage to infrastructure.

The deluge affected two shops, including a wine shop, and inundated a local café. Additionally, a road bridge in the region sustained substantial damage. No loss of life was reported.

According to SDM Kullu Vikas Shukla, the dredging efforts in the area played a crucial role in preventing a major disaster.

Had it not been for these measures, the flash flood could have reached the Kasol market, potentially leading to severe consequences.

The incident marks the second such occurrence in Kullu district this monsoon season. Earlier, a similar flash flood in the Anjani Mahadev area near Manali had washed away three houses and blocked the Manali-Leh highway for an extended period.

SDM Shukla assured that the situation is now under control and normalcy is being restored. Authorities continue to monitor the region to prevent further issues and ensure the safety of the residents.