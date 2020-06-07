No increase in electricity tariff in Himachal, relief to industry

The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission has decided not to enhance the power rates for 2020-21 in view of the extraordinary situation arising out of the outbreak of the pandemic.

The tariff for different categories released today came as a major relief for consumers as no hike has been proposed.

“The commission has considered it prudent not to revise the tariff because of the difficulties being faced due to lockdown. The tariff will be same as last year,” said Executive Director Pankaj Singh Kishtwaria.

The tariff will come into effect from June 1 with there being no increase in the infrastructure development charges. The commission has determined the aggregate revenue requirement of the state electricity board for 2020-21 as Rs 5,384.14 crore. For lifeline consumers, who consume 0 to 60 units, the tariff will be a mere Re 1 with government subsidy being Rs 2.30 on Rs 3.30 per unit.

It has been estimated by the commission that the HP State Electricity Board (HPSEB) will recover the total estimated annual revenue requirement through the existing tariff and as such the tariff, applicable for 2019-20, has been kept unchanged.

As a relief for new industries coming into production after June 1, the energy charges will be 10 per cent lower than the approved charges for the category for three years. For the existing industries, which have undergone expansion in 2018-19 or will undergo expansion in 2020-21, energy charges will also be 10 per cent lower.

The commission has earmarked Rs 50 crore for meeting any additional financial liabilities which may arise in the financial year due to the uncertainties prevailing because of Covid-19.

