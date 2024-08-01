Himachal Pradesh rain fury Live Updates: Repeat of last year, 50 missing after multiple cloudbursts, Malana dam collapses; buildings swept away

Three people were killed and about 50 went missing following several incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh where rains washed away many houses, bridges and roads.

The state emergency operation centre said the cloudburst took place in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts.

Some people are stuck in the Malana I hydropower project. They are in underground buildings and safe and NDRF and Home Guard teams are making efforts to rescue them, she said adding that Manali-Chandigarh National Highway has been breached at numerous places due to landslides and gushing waters of River Beas.

All educational institutions and schools in the district have been closed for two days in Kullu.