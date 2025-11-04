Flood-hit families of Seraj wait for ground beneath their feet

When the rain-swollen hills of Seraj in Mandi district came crashing down this monsoon, they took away not just homes but the very earth beneath them. Months later, the residents of Bada Panchayat are left staring at an uncertain future —homeless, landless and still waiting for a place to rebuild their shattered lives.

The state government has released the first instalment of Rs 1.30 lakh to families whose houses were completely destroyed in the disaster. But for many, this aid has brought little solace.

“I have received the first instalment to rebuild my home, but I have no land left to construct it on,” says Kamal Dev, a resident of Bada Panchayat.

His house and land were swept away in the deluge that turned hillsides into rivers of mud. “Without land, this money means nothing. I appeal to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to allot a small patch by the roadside so that we can start anew.”

The government has promised a total assistance of Rs 7 lakh for each fully damaged house, a ray of hope for many. Yet, as Kamal and others point out, hope without land remains hollow.

Guman Singh, another resident, shares the same plight. Like several others, he now lives with relatives, waiting for the government to offer not just aid, but ground to rebuild dignity.

Bada Panchayat Pradhan Jimma Devi says around six families have been rendered completely landless. “Financial aid without land is futile,” she explains.

“These families are already struggling to survive. If they use this money for food or temporary shelter, they’ll sink deeper into debt.”

Of the 32 families affected in the panchayat, 13 homes were fully destroyed, 19 partially damaged and about 25 cowsheds lost.

Jimma Devi has urged the Chief Minister to personally intervene and allot government land to the displaced, along with employment opportunities, especially for widows, to help them regain stability.

As winter tightens its grip on Mandi’s highlands, the landless survivors of Bada Panchayat wait, not just for shelter, but for the simple right to rebuild their lives where the earth still stands firm.