Timely steps checked spread in Kangra

Dharamsala : Timely lockdown, curfew and strict measures that forced people inside their homes have helped stem community spread of corona virus infection in Kangra district.

Kangra was the first district of the state which reported corona virus infections on March 21. Till date, four Covid-19 positive infection cases have been reported in the district. Out of these, one Covid positive patient, 69-year-old Tibetan, who had returned back from the USA, died in Tanda medical college on March 23.

Facilities at TMC

20 bed isolation facility in Tanda Medical College (TMC).

3 ventilators for Covid positive patients.

3 doctors and three nurses attend to Covid positive patients in an eight-hour shift.

9 doctors and nine nurses attend to patients in a day.

14 days doctors and nurses quarantined.

5 positive patients being treated in Kangra — one from the district and 4 from Una.

After his death the entire McLeodganj area was sealed on March 23 and restrictions on movement of people in the area continue till date.

Two local residents of Kangra — a lady from Dobh village in Shahpur sub-division, who had returned back from Dubai, and a youth, who returned from Singapore — were tested positive on March 21. They were immediately shifted to Tanda medical. Both of them have now been discharged from Tanda medical college after they tested negative.

Now Kangra has just one Covid 19 positive patient from Gangath area in Indora sub-division. He had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi.

Gangath area has been declared a hotspot in Kangra district. Under directions of the state government nobody would be allowed inside or outside the Gangath area. Door-to-door checking would be conducted in Gangath area and people suffering from influenza or sore throat or fever would be tested and given hydroxychloroquine tablets, Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Rakesh Prajapati informed The Tribune.

Strict lockdown measures adopted by the administration have prevented the community spread of virus in the district. All the 50 persons, who came in direct contact with one remaining Covid positive patient, have tested negative. The contacts with other Covid infected people have also tested negative.

Doctors at Tanda medical college located in Kangra district have been treating the Covid positive patients from Kangra and Una districts. Though initially there was shortage of PPE suites and testing kits in Kangra, supplies have been received. The doctors who are treating the Covid positive patients have to be continuously on duty for eight hours after which they are replaced by other staff members. The doctors and paramedical staff who are treating the Covid positive patients have to be quarantined for 14 days in hotels arranged for them by the district administration.

