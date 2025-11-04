4 months after devastating flashfloods, Thunag still buried under ruins

The destruction was widespread. According to Thunag Gram Panchayat Pradhan Dhaneshwar, 48 houses were completely destroyed, 63 partially damaged, and 73 shops and commercial units wiped out.

Ten buildings still lie buried under rubble, he adds, calling the need for debris removal “urgent and long overdue”.

Even as roads to Thunag market have been restored, the terrain remains treacherous and rebuilding efforts move painfully slow. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Kumar admits that the task is far from complete.

“The volume of debris is immense. We are working to clear it, but it will take more time,” he says.

But time is a luxury the villagers don’t have. As the cold winds of November sweep through the valley, temporary shelters are no match for the biting Himalayan winter.

Thunag’s residents now cling to the faint hope that the government’s promises will soon turn into action — before frost settles over their unhealed wounds.

The scars of June 30 still mark the landscape — broken homes, overturned vehicles and mounds of debris that have become grim reminders of the night nature turned violent.

With winter settling over the hills, anxiety grips the survivors. Many continue to live amid the ruins, their hopes of rehabilitation fading with each passing day.

“The area is still filled with debris,” says Tek Singh, who lost both his home and his small shop that once supported his family.

“We’ve pleaded with the administration to clear it so that we can rebuild. I have two children, one in college, and it’s becoming impossible to support their education.”

The desperation echoes across Thunag. Families that once lived comfortably are now traumatised by loss — some mourning loved ones, others stripped of livelihoods. Sohan Lal, another resident, points to what he calls unfair distribution of relief.

“We were three brothers, each with a separate household under one roof. But the officials treated it as a single property. The Rs 1.30 lakh aid was split among us — just Rs 43,000 each.

How can we rebuild with this amount?” His appeal to Chief Minister is simple: “Treat us as three families, not one. We need Rs 7 lakh each to start again.”

For Kalu Devi, who lost her husband in the flood, every day is a battle to survive. “My elder son’s house was washed away, my younger son’s house badly damaged.

I now live there, half roof, half open sky and all I got was Rs 6,200 as immediate relief,” she says quietly, her eyes heavy with exhaustion.

The destruction was widespread. According to Thunag Gram Panchayat Pradhan Dhaneshwar, 48 houses were completely destroyed, 63 partially damaged, and 73 shops and commercial units wiped out.

Ten buildings still lie buried under rubble, he adds, calling the need for debris removal “urgent and long overdue”.

Even as roads to Thunag market have been restored, the terrain remains treacherous and rebuilding efforts move painfully slow.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ramesh Kumar admits that the task is far from complete. “The volume of debris is immense. We are working to clear it, but it will take more time,” he says.

But time is a luxury the villagers don’t have. As the cold winds of November sweep through the valley, temporary shelters are no match for the biting Himalayan winter.

Thunag’s residents now cling to the faint hope that the government’s promises will soon turn into action — before frost settles over their unhealed wounds.