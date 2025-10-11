Followed ‘Dharamyudh’ principles during Op Sindoor, says Army Chief

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, yesterday said that the Indian defence forces followed the principle of “Dharamyudh” during Operation Sindoor.

General Dwivedi, while speaking as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Military School (RMS), Chail, said that our forces hit only the terrorist hideouts and refrained from hitting civilian and military targets.

He lauded the contributions of the oldest of five Rashtriya Military Schools, which come under the direct control of the Defence Ministry. General Dwivedi said that the Chail school had produced several outstanding defence officers and its alumni had carved out a name for themselves in diverse fields.

He expressed hope that the cadets of these schools would attain great heights and urged them to uphold the values of their institutions and carry forward their proud legacy with renewed zeal and responsibility.

The event commenced with the inauguration of the Centenary Gate at the historic Cricket Stadium at Chail, also the highest cricket ground of the world, as a symbolic tribute to the school’s enduring legacy of honour, tradition, and service to the nation.

Principal Vimal Kumar Gangwal Jain expressed gratitude to the chief guest and other distinguished dignitaries for their presence at the historic centenary celebrations.

He presented the annual report highlighting the school’s academic excellence, co-curricular achievements, sports accomplishments and major milestones attained during the centenary year. His address also reflected upon the remarkable century-long journey of the RMS, Chail, in shaping young cadets into disciplined leaders and responsible citizens.

General Dwivedi released a Special Cover commemorating 100 years of the RMS, Chail, followed by the unveiling of the first edition of The Centennial Chroncile.

The ceremony also featured prize distribution, honouring excellence and achievement among the cadets. Cadet Nikhil Pratap Singh of Class XII was declared the Best Senior Cadet, Cadet Aryan Singh of Class IX was adjudged the Best Junior Cadet, while Cadet Aradhya of Class VIII was adjudged the Best Girl Cadet. The Mithila House was awarded the Best Junior House and the Ujjain House was declared the Best Senior House.

The principal of the school presented a memento to the chief guest, commemorating his gracious presence on this historic occasion. General Dwivedi presented a special Centenary Trophy to the school in recognition of its 100 years of excellence, service and nation-building.

General Dwivedi led a drive to plant 100 saplings under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, marking a green tribute to 100 years of service and sacrifice. Lt Gen MK Katiyar, Army Commander, Major Gen Prince Duggal, Major Gen VK Bhat, Gurcharan Singh Bhogal, senior most Georgian; and Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Solan, were among the dignitaries who attended the grand centenary celebration.