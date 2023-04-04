89 Cases of Corona Infection came in District Mandi in Three Days

Mandi: Corona infection has again started showing its colors after causing havoc all over the world. In this regard, strict instructions have been issued to the Health Department to ensure adequate preparations and arrangements to prevent infection.

According to the departmental figures, 89 cases have been reported in the district Mandi in the last three days. Due to this the health department has also been alerted in district Mandi along with Himachal.

This year, 6514 samples have been collected in district Mandi in the last three months for testing for corona infection. In which 406 cases have been found corona positive.

Of these, 5 out of 1193 samples were found infected in the month of January, 0 out of 795 samples in the month of February, 312 out of 3713 samples in the month of March and 89 out of 813 samples collected in three days of April.

According to the department, a case of death of a corona-infected person had come to light in Nerchowk last few days who was referred from Kullu district to Nerchowk hospital and had died on the day of admission.

At present, two corona-infected patients are admitted in Nerchowk Hospital and other patients have been isolated at home.

According to the government instructions, the health department has started preparing to stop the next wave of corona infection even before it arrives. So far three waves of corona infection have come in the state and the district in which thousands of people have come under the grip of corona infection and many people have also died due to infection.

That’s why the department has started alerting the people even before the corona infection dominates in the district and people are being called upon to follow the government guidelines.

So far 43 thousand 466 tests have been conducted in the district and 517 people have died during three waves of corona infection in district Mandi.

In this regard, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Narendra Kumar Bhardwaj has appealed to the people that the cases of corona infection are increasing that’s why people should follow Covid rules and use masks only while leaving the house and also, avoid going to crowded places. He has appealed to the people to get Covid test done on seeing the symptoms of corona infection.