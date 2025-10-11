“Nature’s fury caught live” in Dauladhars, viewers awestruck

A heart-stopping moment from the Dhauladhar mountains in Himachal Pradesh has taken social media by storm after a massive snow avalanche was caught live on camera.

The breathtaking video, filmed near the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha building in Tapovan, Dharamsala, has left viewers awestruck and alarmed in equal measure.

The Dhauladhar range, which has turned into a pristine white following recent snowfall, has been drawing tourists and locals eager to capture the winter charm in large numbers.

On October 7, around 5 pm, two women were shooting a casual reel against the snow-clad backdrop — unaware that nature was about to put on a rare and terrifying show. As the camera focused on the majestic peaks, a huge portion of the mountain suddenly broke loose, sending tons of snow tumbling down in a roaring avalanche.

The dramatic footage, posted on social media, has since gone viral with thousands of views and shares. The netizens described it as “nature’s fury caught live,” calling it both “thrilling” and “terrifying.”

Eyewitnesses from nearby Dharamsala and Palampur said the avalanche could be seen even from the foothills, with a white plume of snow cascading down the slopes of the Dhauladhar range.