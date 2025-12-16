Fresh snowfall in higher areas lures tourists to Shinkula in Lahaul-Spiti

Following fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Lahaul-Spiti district, Shinkula Pass, one of the prominent snow points in the region, has emerged as a major attraction for tourists during the month of December.

A significant surge in tourist movement has been witnessed in recent days as visitors from far-off places arrive to experience the charm of snow-covered landscapes and pristine mountain views.

Shinkula Pass, draped in a thick white blanket of snow, is presenting a breath-taking spectacle. The surrounding valleys appear mesmerising, drawing tourists who are eager to enjoy the winter magic of the Himalayas.

Visitors can be seen engaging in various snow activities such as playing in the snow, clicking photographs and making videos to capture memorable moments amid the serene natural beauty.

The festive mood and excitement among tourists have added vibrancy to the otherwise quiet winter terrain of the region.

Many tourists described the experience as unforgettable, stating that the untouched snow and peaceful environment of Shinkula Pass make it an ideal winter destination for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike.

The increasing tourist activity at Shinkula Pass is proving beneficial for the overall tourism prospects of Lahaul-Spiti district.

Local stakeholders believe that winter tourism has the potential to provide new opportunities for employment and economic growth in the region. With more visitors exploring snow destinations, homestays, transport services and local businesses are also witnessing positive effects.

District Council Member from Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti, Kunga Bodh, expressed satisfaction over the growing popularity of Shinkula Pass among tourists.

He acknowledged the coordinated efforts of the district administration, police department and the BRO for ensuring smooth traffic movement and maintaining safety in the snowbound areas.

He emphasised that their proactive approach has played a crucial role in facilitating tourism even during challenging winter conditions.

Authorities have advised tourists to remain cautious while traveling in snow-covered areas and to follow safety guidelines issued by the administration.

Visitors are encouraged to check weather conditions before planning their journey and to cooperate with officials deployed for their safety.