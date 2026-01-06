CITU demands immediate release of Venezuela Prez

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) yesterday staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office against the United States over its alleged military action and bombing in Venezuela.

The demonstrators demanded the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

The protestors also called for the withdrawal of US forces from Venezuela, an immediate halt to all unauthorised American military actions and the restoration of the country’s political and economic independence.

They urged the Central government to adopt a principled stand against what they described as imperialist aggression, openly oppose US attacks on Venezuela and uphold the principles of sovereignty, peaceful coexistence, and non-alignment in international affairs.

Addressing the gathering, Vijender Mehra, state president of CITU, claimed that more than 150 US aircraft attacked Caracas on January 3, targeting military bases, airbases, radar stations, ports and Miranda Airport.

“The aim of these attacks is to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly oil and gas, and to forcibly undermine its political independence. The arrest of President Maduro and his wife is condemnable,” he said.

Mehra highlighted that Venezuela holds the world’s largest oil reserve of around 303 billion barrels, along with vast mineral resources including aluminium, gold, iron, steel and copper, which he said the US seeks to control.

He added that former US President Donald Trump had imposed economic sanctions, excessive tariffs and fomented conflicts to ensure economically weaker nations remain dependent on America.

“This action exposes the US’ war-mongering and coercive imperialist approach, posing a serious threat to international peace and stability,” Mehra said. He noted that countries, including China, Russia, Brazil, North Korea, Chile, Iran and Cuba had condemned the attacks on Venezuela.

Criticising the Centre, he said, “The US at times imposes economic sanctions on India, levies excessive tariffs, or threatens penalties, yet the Modi-led government has never openly opposed such actions.

Occupation of Venezuela by the US will also adversely impact India as oil and other goods imported from Venezuela will become more expensive, leading to higher inflation.”