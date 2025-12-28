He chose passenger’s life over his own: Bir-Billing pilot’s final flight

The mountains of Bir-Billing lost one of their most trusted guardians on Friday when paragliding pilot Mohan Singh gave his life to save the tourist flying with him.

The fatal accident occurred after the take-off in Billing on Friday afternoon during a tandem flight with a tourist from West Bengal.

Weather conditions were unstable, and Singh, known among pilots for his patience and calm judgement, waited for a safe wind window, allowing several others to take off before him.

When conditions briefly appeared favourable, Singh launched from the main take-off point near the road. Moments later, the wind suddenly shifted.

The glider lost lift and began to descend rapidly. Realising the danger, Singh’s instinct was not self-preservation, but protection. He secured the passenger, ensuring the tourist remained safe, even as he struggled to control the collapsing glider.

In those critical moments, Singh fell to the ground while saving the life entrusted to him. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital, but delays caused by traffic on the Baijnath-Palampur road proved fatal. He could not be saved.

Mohan Singh, around 35 years old, had nearly 15 years of paragliding experience and was a familiar, respected figure at Bir-Billing.

He had flown extensively in Billing and Manali and even represented India at the Paragliding World Cup. Colleagues remember him as calm under pressure, deeply professional, and unwavering in his commitment to passenger

A resident of Barsahan village, Singh had recently built a home near the Kyore landing site. He is survived by his wife and two young children. His brother is also a paraglider pilot.

As a mark of respect, all paragliding activities in Bir-Billing were suspended on Saturday. Hundreds of pilots travelled to Barsahan to attend his last rites, bidding farewell to a man they called not just a pilot, but a protector of the skies.