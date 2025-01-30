Governor urges women to work actively in anti-drug campaign

Governor Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla today expressed concern over the growing drug menace in the state, while emphasising his commitment to ensuring that every household remains free from substance abuse.

He said a drug-free home leads to a safer and healthier state.

While addressing an anti-drug awareness event at Chail today, the Governor highlighted the alarming spread of drug addiction, particularly among the youth and stressed the need for collective efforts to curb it.

He praised the efforts of Solan and Shimla police in tackling the issue and acknowledged their dedication.

He underscored the importance of reducing drug demand and ensuring proper rehabilitation of the addicts.

The Governor also raised concerns regarding the operations of certain private de-addiction centres.

Inspired by the Prime Minister, he launched the anti-drug campaign in Himachal Pradesh and noted positive changes within a year of his tenure.

He urged women to take an active role in this campaign, given their crucial influence in family and society.

Highlighting the severe consequences of drug abuse, including road accidents, he instructed university administrations to mandate an anti-drug pledge from students during admissions, with the provision of expulsion for violators.

Former Convener of the Drug Prevention Board, OP Sharma, stressed the importance of parental involvement and society in addressing drug abuse, advocating for increased social awareness.

Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College’s Principal, Prof Ravi Sharma, highlighted the fatal impact of synthetic drugs and the role of society in early detection and intervention.

Parwanoo Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehar Panwar, acknowledged the rising challenge of synthetic drugs and reported that Solan police had registered 139 cases, arresting 321 individuals and seizing large quantities of narcotics since July 2023.

Chail Gram Panchayat Pradhan Usha Sharma assured full support for the de-addiction initiative, while Chail Hotel Association President Devinder Verma welcomed the Governor and pledged the association’s commitment to the campaign.

Earlier, the Governor flagged off the Jeep Club’s annual Winter Spiti Expedition 2025, themed ‘Anti-Drug Rally’.

He lauded the initiative for not only promoting the beauty of Himachal Pradesh but also supporting tourism and social reform. He congratulated the Jeep Club and Chail Hotel Association for their efforts in driving social awareness through this rally.