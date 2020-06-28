Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary Neeraj Bharti sent to 4-day police remand

Former Chief Parliamentary Secretary and Congress leader Neeraj Bharti, who was slapped with sedition charges, was sent to four days of police remand by a local court on Saturday.

A day earlier he was arrested for allegedly posting “anti-national and objectionable” content on social networking site Facebook after violent face-off between India and China.

In a series of posts, he made offensive comments against the Prime Minister and the RSS after the face-off between India and China in the Galwan valley of Ladakh.

Bharti was summoned by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) here for questioning.

After questioning for three days, he was arrested on Friday evening.

Former legislator from Jawali in Kangra district was arrested under Sections 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

His father Chander Kumar, a former Member of Parliament, is a prominent OBC leader from the state.

“The state government is trying to silence the opposition leaders. The case against my son is politically motivated,” Kumar told the media.

Several Congress activists in the state capital staged a protest on Saturday, demanding dropping of charges against him. — IANS

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments