National Flag at the Ridge to be shifted to another location

As per the directions of the state government, the National flag that has been hoisted at the historic Ridge in the heart of the state’s capital will soon be shifted to another suitable location.

The decision has been taken in view of recent widening and restructuring work of the Ridge, which has been completed. Additionally, the rain shelter at The Ridge will also be shifted.

MLA Shimla (Urban) Harish Janartha said that, on 26th January, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed to relocate the national flag to another prominent location and efforts are on to find out a suitable location by the Municipal Corporation as well as the Public Works Department.

“While the PWD will serve as the Nodal department, the Municipal Corporation, Shimla will serve as the monitoring body” he added. The MLA said this after he along with several other dignitaries visited the Ridge for inspection.

Built at the cost of around Rs 14 lakhs, the 100-feet long tricolour was installed at The Ridge in 2015 by then CM Virbhadra Singh.