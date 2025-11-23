Grief turns to resolve as Mandi marches for acid attack victim

A wave of grief and solidarity swept through Mandi city last evening as large number of residents participated in a candle march to honour the young woman who lost her life in the tragic acid attack at Sain Mohalla in Mandi district.

The march, which began near the city centre and moved quietly through the main market streets, became a powerful expression of collective mourning, remembrance and an urgent plea for justice.

Participants included neighbours, local leaders and students. Many carried candles and placards bearing messages calling for stricter action against perpetrators of violence and stronger safeguards for women.

The somber atmosphere reflected the emotional impact the incident has had on the community, which continues to grapple with the sudden and heart-breaking loss of a woman.

Friends and neighbours who joined the march said they felt compelled to honour her memory not only as a victim of a heinous crime but as a warm and compassionate person who touched many lives.

Residents recalled her as a devoted mother who always looked out for her children. Her absence, they said, has left a void that cannot be filled, especially for her young son and daughter who now face an unimaginably difficult emotional journey.

Local leader Yadupati Thakur stepped forward to help the children cope with the trauma, partnering with local NGOs to ensure they receive psychological care and a safe, supportive environment.

DC Apoorv Devgan also directed the welfare department to include these affected children under any government welfare scheme, in which they can be benefited.

The march also highlighted the shared determination of the community to stand by the grieving family while pushing for accountability and systemic change.

Reena Thakur, an office-bearer of the Akhil Bhartiya Janvadi Mahila Samiti Mandi at the event, emphasised that the tragedy has once again exposed the urgent need to strengthen protections for women and deepen awareness about domestic violence.

She urged citizens to be more vigilant, compassionate and proactive in supporting those who may be suffering silently within their homes.