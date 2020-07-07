Nine fresh coronavirus cases in Himachal; total count 1,073

Nine more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, pushing the state’s infection tally to 1,073.

So far, 10 people have died from the infection in the state.

Four of the fresh cases were reported from Chamba, two each from Hamirpur and Kangra and one from Mandi district, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

In Kangra’s Nurpur tehsil, a 50-year-old man who had recently returned from Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar and was in home quarantine tested positive for the infection, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

He said a 27-year-old Mumbai-returned woman of Lahar village in Jaisinghpur tehsil was also detected with the infection.

In Hamirpur, two men who recently returned from the Delhi-NCR were found infected with the virus. They were institutionally quarantined till now, a district official said.

According to the Hamirpur official, one of them was a 29-year-old man who recently returned from Greater Noida to Batarli village. The other was a 53-year-old man who returned from Delhi to Jhiralri village, he added.

In Mandi’s Sundernagar, a 25-year-old Abu Dhabi-returned man tested positive for the infection, a district official said.

Twenty-two more patients — 11 from Kangra, nine from Hamirpur and one each from Chamba and Una—recovered from the infection, Dhiman said.

The number of active cases stands at 302 now.

As many as 746 people have recovered from the infection so far, while 13 have migrated out of the state, Dhiman said.

At 75, Kangra has the highest number of active cases in the state, followed by 69 in Hamirpur; 38 in Solan; 31 in Kinnaur; 29 in Una; 15 in Bilaspur; 12 in Shimla; 10 each in Mandi and Chamba; seven in Sirmaur; four in Lahaul-Spiti; and two in Kullu. — PTI

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments