Four-lane Update: New planning offices will be built soon for Four-lane

Shimla: The planning offices and their jurisdiction will be decided afresh for the four new four lanes in Himachal. The TCP department will issue a fresh notification in this regard.

This has to be done because the state government has declared a separate planning area of 100 meters on both sides of the four-lane. Therefore, the people of which area have to go to which planning office to pass their maps or take permission? This has to be notified separately.

After the cabinet decision, on June 28, 2023, the Town and Country Planning Department declared an area of 100 meters on both sides of the four four-lane as a new planning area. This distance of 100 meters will be measured according to the control width.

These four planning areas have been declared on Parwanoo-Shimla National Highway-5, Kiratpur-Manali National Highway-3, Shimla-Mataur National Highway 88, and Pathankot-Mandi National Highway 154.

It was also arranged that the areas which already come under the TCP Act or Planning Area or Special Area in the middle of these four lanes will remain the same.

Now there is a need to notify the jurisdiction of the planning office afresh because it is necessary to decide how much area from Kiratpur to Manali is to be kept in the planning office of which district. Along with this, land use change was also frozen in this planning area.

This means that the land which is being used at present cannot be changed. Devesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Urban Development and TCP Department said that due to the planning area created on the four-lane, now the jurisdiction is also being notified afresh.

Jathiadevi will be the new planning area in Shimla

Another area has been added to the planning area in Himachal. It has been decided to declare Jathiadevi, located near Jubbarhatti Airport in Shimla, as a new planning area. The cabinet approved it in the last meeting.

In Jathia Devi itself, the Urban Development Department is making Mountain Township under a scheme of the Government of India through Himuda.

For this, the central team will come after August 15. Before this, Jathia Devi is being declared as a planning area to complete the formalities.