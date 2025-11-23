Wing Commander Namansh Syal’s mortal remains to reach Kangra this afternoon

Kangra is preparing to bid a tearful yet proud farewell to Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the LCA Tejas crash during the Dubai Air Show.

His mortal remains will arrive from Sulur Air Base, Coimbatore, to Kangra airport at 12.30 pm on Sunday.

According to Nagrota Bagwan SDM Munish Sharma, the last rites will be performed at his native village, Patialkhad near Yol, with full military honours.

The district administration has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a dignified tribute to the officer. Col Gopal Guleria, Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, told The Tribune that the Air Force unit stationed at Yol is supervising all formalities, while the local ex-servicemen’s unit, led by Hony Captain KC Dhiman, will attend in full uniform to honour this ‘brave son of the soil’.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa confirmed that Yadwinder Goma, Minister for AYUSH, Youth Services and Sports, along with local MLA and HPTDC Chairperson Raghubir Singh Bali, will represent the state government.

Former Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, former Minister Sudhir Sharma and several other political leaders are also expected to pay their respects as the region unites to honour its valiant son.