Harvest of despair: Stray animals ravage crops, leave farmers reeling

Hundreds of acres of agricultural land in Himachal Pradesh has been left barren as farmers, plagued by the stray animal menace, have abandoned their fields over the past three years.

Despite persistent pleas, no concrete measures have been taken by successive governments to address the issue.

Stray animals, including cows and monkeys, roam freely across farmlands, streets and highways, causing extensive damage to crops.

According to information gathered by The Tribune, there has been a significant decline in the area under wheat cultivation in the northern districts of Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Chamba and Kangra.

In the past two years, wheat was cultivated on approximately 31,500 hectares in this zone. However, last year, the area under wheat cultivation was reduced by 7,500 hectares due to the unchecked growth of stray animal populations, which have been devastating standing crops.

While Kangra has managed to maintain its cultivation, the remaining four districts have witnessed a sharp decline in wheat production.

Official sources confirm that stray animals and monkeys are responsible for the destruction of crops worth over Rs 1,500 crore annually.

Farmers in Palampur and adjoining areas report that they are forced to guard their crops round-the-clock to prevent destruction.

Many have resorted to continuous protests, submitting memorandums to officials from the Chief Minister down to the Deputy Commissioners, but their concerns have largely been ignored.

Over the past three years, the population of stray animals in the state has quadrupled, further worsening the crisis.

The growing number of abandoned cattle and unregulated stray populations have turned into a nightmare for the farming community.

Cow cess revenue fails

The Himachal Pradesh government has been collecting Rs 10 per bottle of liquor as “cow cess” to generate funds for stray animal rehabilitation. Over the past year alone, the state has amassed over Rs 100 crore through this tax.

The objective of the cow cess was to rehabilitate stray animals and protect farmers’ crops. However, despite the substantial revenue collected, no visible efforts have been made to control the menace, and thousands of stray animals continue to roam unchecked across the state.

Policy paralysis and unutilised infrastructure

A senior state government official admitted that no clear policy has been formulated for the rehabilitation of stray animals. The matter remains under consideration in the Chief Minister’s office.

One of the primary roadblocks has been determining who will operate the proposed cow sanctuaries.

The government aims to involve the private sector but has failed to attract interest due to the meager financial support offered—just Rs 700 per animal per month, which is deemed unviable by potential stakeholders.

In a glaring example of bureaucratic inefficiency, a cow sanctuary near Palampur was constructed in 2022 at a cost of over Rs 3 crore.

However, despite being fully built, it remains non-operational due to red tape and administrative delays.

With no viable solution in sight, farmers continue to suffer, and agricultural productivity is declining at an alarming rate.

If the government fails to take immediate action, the situation is likely to worsen, leading to greater economic and agricultural distress across the state.