Himachal Pradesh braces for wet spell, orange alert issued for 4 districts

The weather department has issued an alert for a wet spell starting from midnight today, warning of slippery roads, traffic congestion, and disruption of essential services in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.

An orange alert has been issued for heavy rain/snowfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi for February 20. A forecast for light to moderate snowfall and rainfall has been predicted for other parts of the state

Light snowfall is expected at many places, with a few spells of moderate snowfall, in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, and the higher reaches of Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Sirmaur from February 20 midnight till the next morning.

A few spells of light snowfall with one or two moderate spells are likely over most tourist destinations, including Kufri, Narkanda, Manali, Solang Valley, Dalhousie, and Sissu, and adjoining areas.

According to the department, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 6-7 degrees Celsius over many parts of the state on February 20. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 3-4 degrees Celsius over many parts of the state on February 20 and then fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius on February 21-22.

Cold day conditions are also likely to prevail over some parts of the lower hills, plain areas, and mid-hills on February 20.