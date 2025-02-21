‘Desi Switzerland’: Manali, Kufri bathed in snow as March approaches

It’s better late than never.

The upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have been experiencing continuous snowfall over the past 24 hours, with the popular hill resort of Kufri and Narkana witnessing light snowfall.

However, Manali and Lahaul and Spiti experienced a good fall.

This fresh snowfall delighted tourists visiting the region, as well as local tourism operators and orchardists.

While tourists are thrilled by the snowfall, those engaged in tourism and horticulture are hoping for more snowfall to further boost business and agricultural conditions.

As it snowed, people posted pictures of the heavy, breathtaking view on social media.

One wrote: “Can you believe this is Manali as of yesterday! Yes, this is Manali town! It’s almost March, yet the snowfall is unbelievably heavy—truly breathtaking!”

Users started comparing Manali to Canada and Switzerland.

The Meteorological Centre Srinagar, in a post on social media, predicted rain or snow at many places between February 26 and 28.

Following snowfall in the higher reaches of Manali, the roads beyond Nehru Kund have been closed to most vehicles.

The Lahaul and Spiti Police have advised commuters to avoid unnecessary driving and, if necessary, drive with caution, maintain a safe distance, use fog lights, and follow police instructions.