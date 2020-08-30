One more COVID-19 death in HP, 144 fresh cases

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 144 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 5,782, while the death toll from the disease climbed to 33 with one more fatality.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 1,500, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

A 56-year-old woman of Bhawarna village in Palampur tehsil of Kangra district succumbed to the infection at Tanda Medical College, Kangra chief medical officer Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said.

She was also suffering from cancer and was undergoing treatment in Punjab. The woman in critical condition was admitted at the intensive care unit in Tanda Medical College where she tested positive for COVID-19.

Mandi, Kangra and Solan each account for seven of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Hamirpur and Chamba (four each), Shimla (two), and Una and Sirmaur (one each).

Of the 144 fresh cases, 51 were reported from Sirmaur, 27 from Solan, 19 from Una, 14 from Kangra, 12 each from Hamirpur and Shimla, four from Bilaspur, three from Chamba and two from Mandi, Dhiman said.

He said 117 patients have recovered from the infection. Among them, 29 were in Chamba, 27 in Solan, 21 in Sirmaur, 13 in Mandi, 10 in Bilaspur, five each in Shimla, Una and Kangra and two in Kullu.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,266, Dhiman said, adding that 42 patients have migrated.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 392, followed by Sirmaur (278), Kangra (178), Una (123), Bilaspur (119), Hamirpur (84), Shimla (84), CThamba (79), Kullu (39), Mandi (37), Kinnaur (23) and Lahaul-Spiti (three). PTI

Source : The Tribune

