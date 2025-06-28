Heavy rain likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh till July 3

Widespread rainfall, heavy to very heavy at isolated places, is likely across the state from June 28 to July 3. Isolated incidents of thunderstorm, lightning are likely over plains, low hills and mid hills from up to June 29.

The precipitation is likely to peak on June 29 as the department has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Sirmaur and Solan districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Chamba, Kullu, Shimla and Mandi districts for the day.

Meanwhile, the state has already suffered a damage of nearly Rs 30 crore in the last one week since the monsoon has arrived in the state.

Public Works Department has suffered the maximum damage of over Rs 27 crore. Due to the rains so far, six houses have been damaged fully, while eight have suffered partial damage. Besides, seven shops and eight cow sheds have also been damaged.

Currently, 53 roads are blocked for traffic, while 135 power transformers and 147 water supply schemes are non-functional in various parts of the state.

Maximum number of roads have been affected in Kullu district (23) and Mandi (16). Similarly, the distribution transformers, too, have been affected the most in these two districts – 74 in Kullu and 59 in Mandi.

Kullu tops the list in the disruption to water schemes as well – as many as 118 schemes are currently disrupted in the district.