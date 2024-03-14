Pyari Behna Samman Nidhi: Women will be able to apply from today to get Rs 1,500 per month in Himachal.

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, women will be able to apply from Thursday to get Rs 1,500 per month. On Wednesday, the Social Justice and Empowerment Department notified the Indira Gandhi Pyari Brahmin Sukh Samman Nidhi Scheme.

Only women who do not receive regular income from the government will get Rs 1,500 each. To avail the amount, women will have to apply to the Tehsil Welfare Officer. To avail of benefits under the scheme, it will be mandatory to be a native of Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has announced to give Rs 1,500-1,500 every month from the financial year 2024-25 under the scheme to the eligible women of the state. The government will give this amount every month under the scheme to more than five lakh eligible women aged between 18 to 59 years.

Social security pension for women above 60 has already been increased to Rs 1,500 per month. Application forms will be available free of cost in the office of the District Welfare Officer and Tehsil Welfare Officer.

Apart from this, it will also be available on the departmental website www.esomsa.hp.gov.in. Incomplete application forms will be sent back within 15 days for correction. 10 to 25 percent of the beneficiaries included in the scheme will be inspected every year.

These documents will also have to be submitted along with

Photograph with application form

valid age certificate

domicile certificate

Photocopy of passbook for bank-post office account number

Photocopy of Aadhar Card

Photocopy of ration card

Certificate issued by the Panchayat or the head nun of a Buddhist monastery for Buddhist nuns

There will be no benefit if there are members of these categories in the family.

Women will not be included in the scheme if there are Central or State Government employees, pensioners, contract, outsourced, daily wage earners, or part-time category employees in the family.

Apart from this, serving or ex-servicemen and servicemen widows, honorarium Anganwadi workers-helpers, Asha workers, mid-day meals, multi-task workers, social security pension beneficiaries, employees of Panchayati Raj institutions, urban local bodies, various employees under the Central-State Government.

Women working in public undertakings, boards, councils, agencies, pensioners, persons registered for Goods and Services Tax, and families of income tax payers will not get the benefit.

Husband, adult-minor son, and unmarried daughter who will come under the ambit of the family to be registered with the applicant in the family register and ration card by March 31, 2023.