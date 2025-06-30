Flashflood warning issued for several districts of state today

Several districts of the state are very likely to witness flashfloods in the next 24 hours as the state is expected to receive heavy to very heavy spells of rain in isolated places as a result of the orange weather warning that has been issued for various districts of the state.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, very heavy to heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Solan districts and heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Hamirpur, Shimla and Kullu districts on June 30.

Meanwhile, the state witnessed very heavy to heavy rain in many parts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Jogindernagar received 130 mm rain, highest in the state followed by Paonta Sahib 120 mm, Sundernagar 100 mm, Shimla, BIlaspur and Solan received 90 mm each, Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur 80 mm, Kangra and Mandi 50 mm each and Nahan 20 mm.

As a result of heavy rain, traffic movement on National Highway 05 was disrupted due to a landslide near Chakki Mod in Solan.

The Kalka-Shimla train was also delayed by a few hours as a result of the landslide. Machineries were deployed by the district administration to clear the road and the road was cleared for traffic movement after a few hours.

The Department has mentioned light to moderate rain is very likely to continue across the state till July 5 with one or two spells of heavy rain at isolated places on June 30.

Maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 3°C to 5°C within the next three to four days while minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2°C to 4°C over many parts of the state during the next three to four days.

Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded 21.4°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations Dharamsala, Manali, Dalhousie and Kasauli recorded 27°C, 24.4°C, 21°C and 23.7°C, respectively.

Maximum temperature in Solan was 26.2°C, Mandi 27.4°C, Kangra 29.2°C, Chamba 30.4°C, Bilaspur 31.2°C, Keylong 25.7°C, Kalpa 23.4°C, Kufri 19.2°C, Nahan 27.8°C, Bhuntar 29.3°C, Sundernagar 27.8°C, Narkanda 18.7°C and Reckong Peo 28°C.

With 33.5°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 14.3°C minimum temperature.