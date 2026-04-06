Himachal braces for heavy snow, rain on April 7; orange, yellow alerts issued

Snowfall, hailstorm and rain are set to intensify across Himachal Pradesh from April 7 onwards as a result of a fresh western disturbance which is set to intensify across North West India.

The state’s meteorological centre in Shimla has also issued an orange weather warning for Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba districts for April 7 and 8, resulting in a heavy spell of hailstorm, thunderstorm, along with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places of these districts.

Along with this, the department has issued a yellow weather warning for Una, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts for April 7 and 8, resulting in thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across these districts.

The department has also forecasted continuous snowfall, hail, and rain in the state till April 12, with intensity dropping from April 9 onwards. While minimum temperatures across the state are expected to remain normal in the next few days, maximum temperatures are very likely to drop by 4°C to 6°C, resulting in much cooler weather.

Meanwhile, very light snowfall and rain were observed in the state during the last 24 hours, while the weather in most parts remained clear. Minimum temperatures across the state were below 2°C to 4°C, ranging between 1°C to 18°C during the past 24 hours, maximum temperatures dropped by 3°C to 5°C and ranged between 11°C to 33°C.

Minimum temperature in Shimla was 6.2°C, Dharamshala 12°C, Manali 5.1°C, Kangra 11.8°C, Mandi 12.1°C, Solan 7.4°C, Bilaspur 13°C, Kalpa 1.6°C, Sundernagar 11.5°C, Bhuntar 9.5°C and Paonta Sahib 18°C. With a 33.2°C maximum temperature, Una remained the hottest place in the state, while Tabo village in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest, as it recorded a 0.9°C minimum temperature.