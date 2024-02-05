Snowfall alert in seven districts, Meteorological Department’s warning to these districts of Himachal for today

Shimla: Amid the ongoing rain and snowfall in Himachal, a yellow alert has been issued for seven districts of the state on Monday. While issuing an alert regarding snowfall in Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti, Mandi, and Kangra, the Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of road, electricity and water crisis due to snowfall in these districts.

The Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of cold wave in most places of the state on Monday. On the other hand, there has been heavy snowfall across the state on Sunday.

Due to the activation of Western Disturbance, snowfall occurred in the higher reaches, while rain was recorded in the plains.

After the snowfall, a slight increase in the temperature of the state has been recorded. Now the temperature of four cities in the state has remained below zero.

In the last 24 hours, Kukusmari minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, Samdho minus 0.4 degrees, Kalpa minus 2.2 degrees and Narkanda minus 0.5 degrees have been recorded. Apart from this, the temperature in Dalhousie, Reckong Peo, Manali, Kufri and Bharmour has now gone above zero.

Talking about other cities, on Monday it was 3 degrees in Shimla, 4.6 degrees in Sundernagar, 5.4 degrees in Bhuntar, 3.2 degrees in Dharamshala, 6.6 degrees in Una, 6.1 degrees in Nahan, 4.5 degrees in Solan and Palampur, 5.6 degrees in Mandi, Bilaspur. The temperature has been recorded at 8.6 degrees, Hamirpur at 6.5 degrees, Paonta Sahib at eight degrees Celsius.

Six centimeters of snow in Kalpa

On Sunday, six centimeters of fresh snowfall was recorded in Kalpa, five centimeters each in Shillaro and Bharmour, four centimeters in Gondla, three centimeters each in Hansa and Keylong, two centimeters each in Kufri, Khadrala and Narkanda.

40 mm rain in Buhai

Buhai in Mandi received maximum rainfall of 40 mm on Monday. Apart from this, 13 mm in Jogindernagar, 16 mm in Chaupal, 13 mm in Slapad, 11 mm in Banjar, 10 mm in Arki and Rohru, nine in Aghar and Gohar, eight mm in Pachhad, Sandhole and Karsog, Kasauli, Solan, Katula, Saharan. , Sangrah, Barthin, Naina Davi, Sujanpur, Palampur, Dharamshala, Noorpur and Seobag have recorded six mm of rainfall.