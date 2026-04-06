Merchant Navy officer saves five-year-old girl from torture in Una, ex-serviceman booked

A resident of Behdala panchayat in the Una sub-division, Rohit Jaswal, has been receiving appreciation on social media for rescuing a five-year-old girl who was tied up and being tortured by an ex-serviceman at his house in the same panchayat as punishment for plucking a fruit from his guava tree that stood in front of his house.

Rohit Jaswal is an officer in the Merchant Navy and is at home on leave.

On Sunday afternoon, he said he was walking to a shop to purchase some groceries when he heard the cries and pleas of a child coming from inside a boundary-walled house. He ignored it and moved on.

However, when he returned after a few minutes, the cries had intensified, and he decided to look into the matter. Switching on his mobile camera to video recording mode, he entered the gate and saw that the hands and legs of a little child were tied to the railing of a staircase, and an elderly man was beating her up.

He persuaded, dissuaded, argued, and ultimately got the child rescued. All this content is on social media, posted by Jaswal. Once outside the house, he gave a bottle of juice to the girl that he had purchased from the grocery shop.

Rohit Jaswal’s post spread like wildfire, prompting immediate action by the district administration, Child Protection Officer, and the Una police.

Meanwhile, in a press release issued here today, Una SP Sachin Hiremath informed that the accused has been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act and various Sections of the BNS.

The identity of the accused has not been revealed. The victim is the daughter of a migrant worker family from Uttar Pradesh, who make a living in the village and live in a thatched mud hut.