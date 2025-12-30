Snow in Shimla, Manali: Himachal Pradesh braces for ‘white New Year’, tourist influx surges

Tourists from across the country, including Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana, are flocking to Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the New Year, hoping to catch a glimpse of snowfall in popular destinations like Shimla and Manali.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted snowfall in several parts of the state, including Shimla’s higher reaches, Lahaul Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur, Kullu, and Kangra, making it a perfect setting for a ‘white New Year’.

Kullu district is expected to receive good snowfall from the night of December 30 to December 31, with the possibility of snowfall continuing in the upper mountains on January 1 and 2.

The tourist season is currently at its peak, with thousands of vehicles arriving daily in Shimla and Manali. In the past week alone, over 13,240 tourist vehicles from other states crossed into Manali, while 34,426 vehicles passed through the Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh highway.

On December 27, 6,848 vehicles entered the scenic Atal Tunnel, with the number peaking at 7,237 on December 26, the highest so far this season.

Shimla is expecting around 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles daily till New Year, with over three lakh tourists expected to visit the capital city over the next seven days. The city’s nine-day Winter Carnival has added to the festive atmosphere, attracting tourists from across the country.

However, the surge in tourist influx has led to massive traffic jams across the hill region. Tourists are advised to begin their journeys early in the morning, as traffic congestion is most severe from afternoon till late evening at destinations like Shimla, Manali, Kasauli, Rohtang and Kufri.

The Left Bank Road in Manali, which previously served as an alternative route, has been severely damaged due to monsoon rains and is now single-lane in many stretches. In Shimla, the Shoghi-Anandpur-Mehli bypass is closed due to a landslide, diverting all traffic to the Kalka-Shimla road.

Despite the traffic chaos, tourists remain enthusiastic about celebrating the New Year in Himachal Pradesh.