Himachal CM seeks investment in tourism, green energy

Officials from six countries met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Ambassors’ Meet at the International Kullu Dasehra festival in Mohal, 4 km from here, today.

The Ambassadors of Tajikistan, Brunei, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and officials of Russia and Guyana participated in the meet. However, the participation of the ambassadors, excellencies and heads of the embassies of 12 countries was expected.

The Chief Minister said that discussions were held at the Ambassadors’ Meet on cultural exchange and investment opportunities in the state.

He added that it was for the first time that such a meeting had taken place. He added that it would give new dimensions to the festival.

Sukhu emphasised the need for investment in tourism, green energy, data storage, food processing and other sustainable sectors and invited global investors to invest in Himachal. He said, “It was a pleasure to share the futuristic vision of Himachal Pradesh with foreign guests. Our government aims to make Himachal self-reliant by 2027 and one of the most prosperous states in the country by 2032.”

The Chief Minister witnessed the festivities on the second last day of the Dasehra festival, locally called ‘mohalla’, during which the deities participating in the festival visit the camp temple of Lord Raghunath to support the chief deity for killing Ravana on the last day of the seven-day festival.

Sukhu paid obeisance at the camp temple of Lord Raghunath and witnessed folk dance ‘Laldi’ at the Rath ground. He also visited exhibitions set up by various departments during the festival.

Various other traditional rituals were performed during the ‘mohalla’. The ‘chharibardar’ (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath, Maheshwar Singh, as a representative of Lord Rama, perform Durga Puja at the camp temple at the Dhalpur ground.

It is believed that the Goddess Tripura Sundari Devi, one of the ‘Kul devis’ of the erstwhile rulers of Kullu, blesses Lord Raghunath to win over the evils. Goddess Kali was also worshipped and would be pleased with making offerings on Saturday. The ‘mohalla’ festivities are the final preparations of conquering Ravan in the ‘Lanka dahan’ ceremony to be held on Saturday.

An international group of artistes from six countries entertained the spectators by their scintillating performances during the fifth cultural evening of the seven-day International Folk Dance Festival at the Kala Kendra on Thursday.

Singers Payal Thakur and Gurnam Bhullar mesmerised the audience with their voices while comedian Rajeev Malhotra entertained the viewers with his jokes and satires. Education Minister Rohit Thakur was the chief guest on the occasion.